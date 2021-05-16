Authorities attempt to identify body found in the Mississippi River

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are attempting to identify a body that was discovered in the Mississippi River on Saturday.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the man’s body was found in Natchez.
The victim, they said, is white and was wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes with skulls on them.
Anyone with information as to who this may be is asked to call the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or the Adams County Sheriff Department at 601-442-2752.
They can also contact the Jefferson County Sheriff Department at 601-786-3403.
