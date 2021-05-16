Breakdown: Why you should look up- Mercury alert 5/17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Before we get to Mercury, tonight check out the moon and Mars. The moon will pass =just north of Mars on the night of May 16th. You may be able to catch a glimpse if the clouds don’t get in the way.
Mercury will be visible and it can be one of the hardest to spot. It will reach it’s peak for viewing this week. Mercury has a few times per year where it is best seen. It will appear high enough above the horizon before sunrise or just after the sunset. The next chance to cach the planet will be around May 17th, when Mercury will reach its highest point in the evening sky according to astronomers.
In order to see it, you need a clear view of the western horizon. You don’t need a telescope to see Mercury, but remember to protect your eyes from the sun as the sun can cause damage within a few seconds if you look directly at it even during sunset.
