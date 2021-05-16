Hundreds rally in Memphis in support of Palestine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds gathered outside of Memphis City Hall to garner support for the Palestinian people.
Palestine, particularly the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel, has become the focal point of international news after exchanges in missile strikes have left hundreds dead and hundreds more injured over the last week.
WATCH WMC ACTION NEWS 5 ONLINE
It’s some of the worst violence this part of the Middle East has seen in years.
It’s to the point where even people in the Mid-South are saying “enough is enough”.
“We are here to bring awareness, hopefully, to the people of Memphis, who are unaware or may be biased or misinformed,” said Omar Suboh with the group Memphis Voices for Palestine.
The tension between both the Israeli and Palestinian people has been decades-long, but they were brought to a boiling point over the last month.
Protests in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city, were sparked by several Palestinian families facing eviction threats from an East Jerusalem neighborhood, as well as other events.
Suboh, who’s parents are both Palestinian refugees, says what is happening in Israel is an attempted ethnic cleansing.
It’s been complete destruction of Palestinian life the last 74 years, and it’s just gotten worse,” Suboh said. “We’re here to make a stand.”
Protests soon evolved to war-like violence.
Over the last week, thousands of missiles reigned down on Israel, fired by the Palestinian Islamic militant group known as Hamas.
Israel’s missile defense system, known as the Iron Dome, has engaged with these strikes.
Still, the latest reports show 10 civilians have been killed.
Israel has responded to Hamas with strikes of their own.
“If Hamas thought they could just fire their rockets and just sit back and enjoy immunity.. that’s false,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister. “We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind their civilians... using them as human shields.”
The Israeli Defense Force has made several statements that their missile strikes are to sites that hold Hamas leaders, members, and missile launch sites.
Nevertheless, the Gaza Strip, where these counterstrikes have been made, has reported a death toll of almost 250 people, fifty of those deaths are children.
During Sunday’s protest, the hundreds of Mid-Southerners who support Palestine during this time marched to the Civil Rights Museum, collectively echoing their support with chants.
“They’re bombing us. They’re killing our families,” said Shurouq Salem, who attended Sunday’s protest and has family in Palestine. “They’re killing kids, and we can’t do nothing about it. I feel really guilty for it because I’m not there to help.”
U.S. leaders, while condemning the violence on both sides, say Israel has a right to defend itself.
Suboh says Sunday’s protest is to help shed light on what he calls some of the worst treatment of a people in any democratic country.
“It’s an apartheid system,” he said. “There’s been systematic oppression on all levels of Israeli society in the Israeli occupied West Bank and Gaza.”
So far, there seems to be no sign of a cease fire.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.