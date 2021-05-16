Mainly dry today, but shower chances more likely by Monday and Tuesday

THIS WEEK: Not a washout, but rain chances become more likely Monday afternoon into early Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid-60s. Rain chances will be slightly lower Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Friday, it will be dry for most, but a slight chance of a shower or storm is possible with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.