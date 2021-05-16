Mainly dry today, but shower chances more likely by Monday and Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Not as cool this morning, thanks to extra cloud cover, with temperatures in the 60s for most. Expect highs to climb to the low 80s today, and breezy at times. Passing shower will remain possible for these same northern spots through Sunday evening. First Alert to rain chances becoming likely for most of us by Monday as our next system, a cold front arrives in the Mid-South.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers this afternoon and evening. High: 82 Winds: S 5-10
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a stray shower. Low: 66 Winds: SE 5-10
THIS WEEK: Not a washout, but rain chances become more likely Monday afternoon into early Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid-60s. Rain chances will be slightly lower Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Friday, it will be dry for most, but a slight chance of a shower or storm is possible with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
