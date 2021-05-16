Rain chances increase to start the week

NEXT WEEK: There will be a chance of rain and a few storms Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will continue Wednesday through Friday but the chances will be lower and temperatures will warm up. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine and a slight chance of a shower both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.