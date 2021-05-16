Rain chances increase to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a passing shower through tonight although most will stay dry. Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday as a cold front track across the Mid-South. Rain chances will be lower for the middle to end of the week but a few disturbances will keep us with rain chances through Friday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the mid 60s and southerly winds at 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few storms with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and lows in the mid 60s along with southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: There will be a chance of rain and a few storms Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will continue Wednesday through Friday but the chances will be lower and temperatures will warm up. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine and a slight chance of a shower both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
