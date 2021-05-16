Shelby County COVID-19 Daily Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 137 new cases Sunday with eight new deaths being reported. So far, there have been 97,530 cases and 1,646 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,422 active cases in Shelby County.
The health department reports 257,226 people are now fully vaccinated in the county.
On Thursday, Shelby County mayor Lee Harris teamed up with the SCHD and other volunteers to combat vaccine hesitancy. The group targeted hundreds of homes in a two-day period dispelling information about the vaccine and ease any worries.
