Affidavit: Store security guard shoots, kills alleged theft suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A store security guard is accused of shooting an unarmed man who was allegedly attempting to steal from the store.
Robert Buie is charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting at Scootie’s Sunday where they found a man shot in the chest.
He later died at the hospital.
Investigators say the store owner saw the man try to run out of the store with $100 in merchandise but the door was locked.
Buie, the stock person and store security guard, told officers he ordered the man down on the floor. The man did not comply and began walking toward Buie, according to the affidavit.
Investigators say Buie admitted to firing his gun, shooting the man once in the chest.
Officers also found that Buie pleaded guilty in 2001 for burglary.
