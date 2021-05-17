Bond set for suspect arrested after 15-hour standoff at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bond has been set for a the man arrested following a 15-hour standoff with Memphis police Friday.
25-year-old Robert Patillo was arrested at Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser.
Investigators went to the apartment complex to serve arrest warrants for Patillo. His is charged in two shootings. One shooting happened April 10 and the second shooting happened May 9. In both cases, a child was involved.
Patillo’s bond is set at $200,000. His next court date is May 24.
