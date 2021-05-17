Clouds & periods of showers through Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Expect clouds on and off rain through the afternoon. The rain won’t be widespread so some areas will stay dry. Rain chances will increase slightly tonight and tomorrow morning. Humidity will be higher today so it will feel a little more humid.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a periods of showers with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and lows in the mid to upper 60s along with southerly winds at 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Rain likely especially in the morning but a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the upper 60s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. It will also feel more humid this week.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s on Saturday. By Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.