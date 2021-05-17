Dollar General in Memphis robbed at gunpoint; suspects connected to two other robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dollar General store in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint Saturday.
The robbery happened at the store on Lamar Avenue.
Investigators say the suspects were able to get away with money and tobacco products. They ran away from the scene toward Central Avenue.
According to Memphis police, the suspects are also connected to two other gas station robberies.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
