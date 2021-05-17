Fake Bluff City Jazz Festival scams hundreds of concert goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people fell victim to scams.
Tickets for a Bluff City Jazz Festival at Levitt Shell was being promoted on a Facebook page in 2020.
On April 2020, the Facebook paged announced that the event would be postponed until May 2021.
One victim from Cincinnati, Ohio told WMC Action News 5 she purchased nearly $400 worth of tickets including travel and hotel fare for the jazz festival.
Tickets were being sold through Eventbrite.
About three and a half weeks ago, she inquired about a refund because she was unable to go to this year’s event.
She emailed and called event organizers but received no answer.
Eventbrite told her to go through the festival itself.
She called Levitt Shell and they told her they have no event called ‘Bluff City Jazz Festival’ on their schedule.
Levitt Shell commented as in the postponement post stating, “The Bluff City Jazz Festival does not have a current contract with the Levitt Shell, and is not authorized to sell tickets for the event. Please take all ticket disputes to Eventbrite.
Apparently, this was a fake site and according to comments on the page, scammed a lot of people.
The page has nearly 60,000 followers but there’s no confirmation on how many people were scammed.
