Family files lawsuit over baby’s death at Oxford day care

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A North Mississippi family is heading to court following the death of their infant at a popular day care.
The family of a nine-week-old who died at the day care in Oxford has filed a lawsuit seven months after it happened.
This lawsuit names several people, including the owners of the day care and a worker who was charged with manslaughter in the case. Shocked parents said they considered Mother Goose of Oxford to be a good day care.
Monday, the door was locked and no one answered the door when WMC Action News 5 knocked. There appeared to be no one inside. A person at a nearby business said me the day care has been closed for two or three weeks.
There were several bags of mulch by the front door as if work was planned.
The wrongful death lawsuit, filed Friday on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings, is asking for unspecified punitive damages in the death of their nine-week old daughter Brynlee Renae Hastings.
The lawsuit states the baby was left “neglected and untouched” for 35 minutes. During that time, Brynlee was swaddled and lying face down on a pad on the floor.
Brynlee was in Amy Rogers’ infant room at the time. Rogers is charged with culpable negligent manslaughter.
According to the complaint, Mother Goose knew about other problems in Rogers’ room, saying in 2019, a family withdrew their three-month-old son after only five and a half days in that room because they did not like the care and saw babies lying on their stomachs on pads outside the cribs.
The complaint says video footage shows what happened in those 35 minutes. The lawsuit says Rogers re-swaddled Brynlee and put her on her stomach and “pushed her head into the dog bed,” and walked away. The so-called dog bed was a pad on the floor.
The lawsuit says Brynlee struggled to get her head up to breathe. Twenty-five hours later, Brynlee died.
After the incident last year, the Mississippi Department of Health issued an emergency order that stopped Mother Goose from caring for or admitting infants into its program.
The law firm that filed this lawsuit did not want to comment beyond what is written here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.