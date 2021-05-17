Grizzlies increase capacity at FedExForum for postseason play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are doubling the capacity at FedExForum as the team embarks on the 2021 postseason.
The arena will now allow 40% capacity, up from 20%, after the team consulted with the Shelby County Health Department and NBA League office on loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets for the May 19 home game in the NBA Play-In Tournament go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. An exclusive presale is available at 9 a.m. Tuesday for MVP Season Ticket Members, limit four tickets per purchase.
Visit grizzlies.com/tickets.
Fans also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite nigh, including parking with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. F or more information, call (901) 888-HOP.
All guests and staff must still wear face masks and practice social distancing, including maintaining six feet of distance from other groups and individuals when in the concourses.
