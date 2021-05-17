Health dept. reports nearly 1,400 active cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers (Source: SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 10:15 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours.

The county currently has 1,398 active cases.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - May 17 (Source: SCHD)

The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.8%.

With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials have lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC last week. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.

SCHD says 258,407 people are fully vaccinated in the Mid-South region.

