I-40 Bridge: TDOT reports 100% of top plate fractured, releases plans for repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the I-40 bridge is undergoing “intense analysis” and officials have begun working out a repair design.
The bridge, built in the late 1960s, has been closed for nearly a week after inspectors discovered a large crack in the lower part of the bridge. According to TDOT, the fracture impacts 100% of the outboard plate, 100% of the top plate and 20% of the bottom plate.
River traffic is back up and running for now but bridge traffic remains halted until further notice.
TDOT released the plans for the bridge repair design Monday afternoon and it includes two phases that will have to be completed before the bridge can reopen.
Phase 1 will require steel plates to be installed on both sides of the fractured beam to provide stability. TDOT estimates the fabrication of the 11,000-pound beams will be completed by Wednesday, May 19.
Designs for Phase 2 are currently underway and will be finalized with a selected contractor in the coming days.
