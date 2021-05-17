Tennessee governor signs new military and veterans bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee signed a military and veterans bill Monday afternoon.
During a press conference at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee signed the Tennessee Strong Act Amendment and House Bill 504.
The expansion of the Strong Act allows National Guardsmen to use Strong Act funds for technical certificates and diplomas at colleges across the state. They are also allowed to further their education with graduate degrees.
Strong Act funds can only be used at schools in Tennessee.
House Bill 504 designates June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee.
