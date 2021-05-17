Man caught doing donuts at Memphis crime scene allegedly hit woman in separate incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is facing charges for doing donuts in his car at a homicide scene in Memphis and also hitting a woman in a separate accident.
Memphis police say Colby Pugh sped into the victim’s back yard May 13, sending children and adults running to avoid being hit.
According to the affidavit, Pugh left, came back, and jumped the curb, hitting a woman and knocking her to the ground. Three days later, investigators say Pugh was caught doing donuts in the middle of a crime scene at Barr Road and Chelsea Avenue.
Pugh is facing several charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.