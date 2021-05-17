Orpheum announces upcoming Broadway season

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 11:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadway is making a comeback to the Bluff City. The Orpheum says its upcoming Broadway season is finalized and ready to hit the spotlight come October.

This season’s lineup includes:

  • Come Frome Away | October 5 – 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)
  • Disney’s The Lion King | November 11 – 28, 2021
  • Hamilton | December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022
  • Hadestown | February 1 – 6, 2022
  • Tootsie | February 15 – 20, 2022
  • Cats | March 22 – 27, 2022
  • The Band’s Visit | April 12 – 17, 2022
  • Mean Girls | April 26 – May 1, 2022
  • Jesus Christ Superstar | June 28 – July 3, 2022

Season ticket packages are available now along with single and group tickets for Come Frome Away. Visit  www.orpheum-memphis.com for more information on tickets.

