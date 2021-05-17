Orpheum announces upcoming Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadway is making a comeback to the Bluff City. The Orpheum says its upcoming Broadway season is finalized and ready to hit the spotlight come October.
This season’s lineup includes:
- Come Frome Away | October 5 – 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)
- Disney’s The Lion King | November 11 – 28, 2021
- Hamilton | December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022
- Hadestown | February 1 – 6, 2022
- Tootsie | February 15 – 20, 2022
- Cats | March 22 – 27, 2022
- The Band’s Visit | April 12 – 17, 2022
- Mean Girls | April 26 – May 1, 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar | June 28 – July 3, 2022
Season ticket packages are available now along with single and group tickets for Come Frome Away. Visit www.orpheum-memphis.com for more information on tickets.
