Passing downpours through Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Passing downpours will fall in spots through sunset with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 and somewhat muggy conditions.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and lows in the mid to upper 60s along with southerly winds at 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Rain likely especially in the morning but a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the upper 60s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Humidity levels will actually drop some as high temperatures go up, so it won’t be steamy.
HOT WEEKEND AHEAD: The weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s on Saturday. Humidity levels should remain on the lower end.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
