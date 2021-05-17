Police report 1 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating three overnight shootings that left one person in critical condition and another dead.
Police say a victim was fatally shot at Priscella Avenue and Scheibler Road just before 2 a.m. Investigators found the victim lying next to a car suffering gunshot wounds. It is unclear who the vehicle belongs to. Police say the victim died on the scene.
There was also a shooting at Blow Hookah Lounge around midnight where one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.
Investigators say around 11:30 Sunday night, emergency crews responded to a shooting call on Cherry Road in Parkway Village but no one was taken to the hospital.
No arrests or suspect information are reported in connection to these shootings at this time. We are working to confirm more information.
