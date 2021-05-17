Showers in the forecast over next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: Similar to Monday, there will be a chance of rain and a few storms Tuesday. Rain will be likely in the morning and then isolated in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. It will also feel more humid this week.