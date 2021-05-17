Showers in the forecast over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is already moving in from the west, so much of the area will have showers for the morning commute. A hit or miss shower will be possible this afternoon and evening, but everyone will not see rain. It will be warm and muggy today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 78 degrees. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 65 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Similar to Monday, there will be a chance of rain and a few storms Tuesday. Rain will be likely in the morning and then isolated in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. It will also feel more humid this week.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s on Saturday. By Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.