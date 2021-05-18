Best Life: Hearing fatigue in kids

Researchers from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine found that students with hearing loss often suffer from cognitive fatigue. Education scientists say the physical and mental burden of having to pay extra attention to what others say can be exhausting. This fatigue can affect overall well-being, sleep habits, and academic achievement. On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated learning for many of these kids. Face masks make it harder to read lips and remote learning sometimes means less access to sign language interpreters.