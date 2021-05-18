Comptroller’s Office hires Former U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Former United States Attorney, Mike Dunavant accepted a new role as Chief Investigative Counsel with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
Dunavant will investigate allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in government and other publicly-funded entities.
“I am thankful to Comptroller Mumpower for giving me the opportunity to serve the State of Tennessee again in this new role,” said Dunavant. “My heart’s desire is in public service, and I look forward to joining the outstanding team in the Comptroller’s Office to make government work better.”
He has more than 25 years of experience serving as a government leader, prosecutor, and attorney in West Tennessee.
“Mike Dunavant is a widely respected public servant and a skilled attorney,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “His experience and wisdom will help our Office achieve one of its most important responsibilities – to uncover fraud and hold people accountable when they steal from taxpayers.”
