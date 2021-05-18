Buddy the dog on the road to full recovery after being set on fire

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A new and amazing update on the dog who was found burned in Mississippi. Overnight, the Tunica Humane Society released recent pictures of Buddy in his recovery.
They say Buddy is doing excellent, showing improvement in the appearance of his face.
Staff at Mississippi State announced earlier this week they expect Buddy will be able to see once his bandages are removed.
Buddy’s now learning some basic commands and is on the road to full recovery.
You’re doing great Buddy!
