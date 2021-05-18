Bluff City Jazz Festival organizers gone silent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-day jazz festival originally set to take place in Memphis is hitting sour nots with fans who spent hundreds on tickets.
The event was apparently a no go at Levitt Shell and organizers have gone silent.
Jazz lover, Connie Pouncey spent big bucks on tickets for an event called “Bluff City Jazz Festival” back in February of 2020.
”We paid $349 dollars for tickets,” said Pouncey.
The concert was originally scheduled for May 2020 but due to COVID-19, customers were told it was postponed to May 21, 2021.
The new dates were a bad time for Pouncey who says she reached out to event organizer, Midtown Music Group LLC. requesting a refund.
“ At the beginning of this year I was really concerned because I had heard nothing, and they weren’t even responding to my messages on Facebook, they were responding to emails, and then I called their number and it just went directly to a busy signal and the website was no longer available,” she said. “I also reached out to Midtown Music Group LLC. and have not heard back.”
Natalie Wilson, executive director for Levitt Shell says they’ve also tried to contact the organizer many times but it appears all contact information has been disconnected.
In a statement on the festival’s Facebook page, Levitt Shell posted “The Bluff City Jazz Festival does not have a current contract with us, and is not authorized to sell tickets for the event. Please take all ticket disputes to Eventbrite.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Eventbrite but haven’t received a response yet.
Randy Hutchinson, president of the Mid-South Better Business Bureau says they were not aware of this situation.
”It’s unclear to me whether it’s an outright scam or just something poorly organized,” he said.
Hutchinson says without being able to locate the company it may be impossible for people like Pouncey to get their money back.
Hutchinson also says if you are skeptical of a company you can look them up through the Better Business Bureau website and see if they have previous complaints filed against them, he also recommends always purchasing tickets through the official website/company instead of a third party.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.