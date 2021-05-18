Help available for renters in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - More help is coming to help renters in Arkansas who have lost jobs or are struggling financially due to the pandemic.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services has started the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to help with covering past rent, future rent, and utilities.
Mary Franklin, division of county operations for DHS, told KATV, “In the program, we will be making payments directly to landlords and utility providers at this time and the amount of coverage that someone may qualify for can be up to a maximum of 15 months.”
To apply for the assistance you need:
- Proof of renting a home
- A government-issued I.D.
- Proof of housing instability, past due notice
- Proof of income for all tax filing household members
- Proof of financial loss or hardship due to COVID-19.
To apply, you can visit this website.
