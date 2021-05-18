Joy and Jennifer: Successful return of World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were winners and losers among pitmasters at the 2021 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
But as far as we’re concerned, everyone who visited Tom Lee Park last weekend was a winner! The weather was beautiful and the meat was smokin’.
Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler met up Monday to review the return of the Barbecue Cooking Contest.
Watch their Digital Desk chat above or on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.
Jennifer has everything you need to know about the best booth winners, top pitmasters and more from WCBCC at commercialappeal.com/food.
