Man charged in Memphis hookah lounge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in Memphis.
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shooting at Blow Hookah Lounge on Exocet Drive where EMS rushed two people to the hospital.
Investigators say the suspect, identified as Kavious McNeil, shot the victim and a “third party” shot McNeil. The victim sustained non-critical injuries but McNeil was critically injured.
McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, reckless endangerment and being in possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
