Mask guidance released for Shelby County government buildings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shelby County announced Tuesday that masks are required in all government facilities that are regularly open to the public until June 11, 2021.
Masks are also required in areas that are not regularly open to the public, such as in offices and office settings, unless you are fully vaccinated.
The mask requirement does not apply to the Walter L. Bradley, Jr. Criminal Justice Center or the Shelby County Corrections & Detention facilities. These facilities are controlled by Mayor Lee Harris’ executive order that went into effect May 17.
