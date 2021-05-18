Memphis Botanic Garden to host live concert, mud party and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden has a month-filled calendar of family-friendly events including live performances, food trucks and of course gardening!
Oak Hall and Vineyard Vines partner to host a Food Truck Garden Party on June 10 from 5-8 p.m.
There will be a variety of local food trucks from the Memphis Food Truckers Alliance and live music.
This event is pet-friendly, the release stated.
Tickets are $10 for non-members and $5 for MBG members.
On June 18, go plant your own miniature garden at the Terrarium Planter Party from 6-7:30 p.m.
You’ll get to choose from a selection of houseplants, gnomes, jewels, rocks and little fairies to create your own indoor garden.
Tickets are $35 for MBG Members and $45 for non-members. Register now by visiting here.
Cool off at the Garden’s during Sprinkler Day on June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The event will be located at the Great Lawn. Concessions will be available.
This event is free with Garden admission and requires no reservation.
On June 26, get muddy at the Garden during the International Mud Day Celebration.
This event was created in an effort to connect children to the natural world, the release stated.
This event is $5 per participant with Garden admission and requires no reservation.
End the month with a live musical performance at Locals Live: Memphis Music at the Garden presented by Regions Bank with Almost Elton John.
Almost Elton John, Memphis’s #1 Elton John tribute show featuring Jerred Price as Elton John, hits the stage June 26 at the Radians Amphitheater.
Price was the featured artist in New York City for Elton John’s 60th birthday celebration on the “Lunch Around the World” cruise that helped raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased here.
Event organizers said doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
