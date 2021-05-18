Memphis organizations offering program for young adults looking to learn coding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collective Blueprint and Code Crew in Memphis are teaming up to give young adults real world coding experience and career training.
“We want to work with those young adults who want the opportunity to find their career pathway,” said Sabrina Dawson, co-founder and vice president of programs for The Collective Blueprint.
This summer they are launching a program called the Code Collective for those ages 17 to 30 years old. They are looking to reach a demographic they call opportunity youth. Applicants must have their high school diploma or GED, and have been out of work or school at some point in the last year.
“There are about 45,000 young adults who are considered opportunity youth. There are tons of job openings and there are tons of people who are looking for opportunities and saying, ‘I can’t find the talent.’ So, what we really want to do is marry the two,” said Dawson.
The Code Collective is being funded with the help of the NBA Foundation.
“We’re funded for one cohort of 25 students in the program. So, that is tuition costs, that is being provided a monthly stipend, a lot of different support,” said Erin Johnson, Code School program director for Code Crew.
Along with career training and a $400 monthly stipend, the program will also offer mental health services.
Applicants can also sign up for an exposure day to see what the program will be like.
“We want folks to make an informed decision, right? We want folks to know this is a nine-month commitment,” explained Dawson.
Code Crew graduates earn an average salary of $51,000 a year.
Applications on Code Crew’s website are open now and are evaluated on a first come, first serve basis. The program officially begins June 14.
Visit Code Crew’s site to learn more.
