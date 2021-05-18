Palmer Home breaks ground for $8.2M wellness center

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Palmer Home for Children’s DeSoto County Campus broke ground for the Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr. Wellness Center, named in honor of a longtime Palmer Home board member.
The $8.2 million project is said to be the heart of the residential campus, complete with suites for academics, counseling and administrative support, as well as meeting rooms, a full-court gym and an outdoor pool.
“For 125 years, the Lord has been faithful to Palmer Home, and the ability to bring our dream of the Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr. Wellness Center to life is a testament to His goodness,” said Palmer Home President and CEO Drake Bassett. “We are so thankful for our community of supporters who helped make this day possible. We look forward to serving children and families at the Wellness Center for decades to come.”
Palmer Home is a privately funded, faith-based organization that provides care for vulnerable children, including campus care, foster care, family care and transitional care.
VP of Communications, Lauren Waites says roughly half of the children under the care of Palmer Home’s DeSoto operations come from Memphis.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.