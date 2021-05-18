Police searching for person of interest after Hughes woman found dead, wrapped in sheet

HUGHES, Arkansas. (WMC) - St. Francis County investigators are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the death of a woman in Hughes.
Crime scene tape surrounded the house where Maurice Winda lived with 42-year-old Robin Elizabeth Allman.
Leon Collins lives just a few houses down from the house where Allman’s body was discovered wrapped in a sheet under a mattress. . Police say Allman’s family reported her missing a week ago.
Collins said saw Winda going in and out of the house during that week.
“I just seen him come home. He’d go in for a little while, then the person that dropped him off with the sanitation truck would pick him back up,” Collins said.
Collins said Winda worked for the Hughes sanitation department. He said he knew Winda and Allman.
“The girl, she’s pretty straight. You know she had friends around the corner,” said Collins.
Neighbors said her family lives just down the road. Collins said Winda kept to himself.
“I talked to him all the time. He seemed straight. He’s like, hey Leon, what’s up,” said Collins.
The only access that WMC Action News 5 had to the Hughes Police Department was through a window at city hall where you had to ring a bell.
Investigators do not know how Allman died. They are waiting on an autopsy. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said Maurice Winda did not show up for work Tuesday.
“He might as well give himself up because eventually he’s going to get caught.”
Investigators searched on horseback earlier Tuesday looking for Winda, but didn’t find him. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue the search.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.