Rain continues today, warming trend this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is pushing through early this morning with a front sitting to our north. Although the best chance for rain is in the morning, there will still be a chance for a scattered shower this afternoon. Rain will be possible through tonight, especially in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 66 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for rain will be in Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. It will also feel slightly more humid this week.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s on Saturday. By Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. High temperatures will hit 90 degrees at the start of next week.
