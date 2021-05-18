SCHD: 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours.
The county currently has 1,362 active cases.
SCHD has reported a total case count of 97,675 and a death toll of 1,646 in Shelby County since the beginning of the pandemic.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.8%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials have lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC last week. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
SCHD says 258,816 people are fully vaccinated in the Mid-South region.
