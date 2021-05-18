Shelby County reaches nearly 50% of vaccine goal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of vaccines will leave Shelby County when two public vaccinations sites either close or scale back by the end of the week.
First, the FEMA Community Vaccination Center at the Pipkin Building will end on Wednesday. Then, a site in Bartlett will close on Friday.
At about the time the FEMA Community Vaccination Center opened at the Pipkin Building in April, vaccine demand was dropping.
Demand remains low as the site is getting ready to close, but in some areas of the community herd immunity is close.
The federal mass vaccination site had the potential to administer 3,000 shots a day, but staff never needed that many.
“I think the closer we came to that was 2,500 a couple of days,” Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said “The thing is when they came to town we started to see a decline in vaccination rate in all of our community vaccination sites. It wasn’t just the Pipkin site on its own.”
The City of Memphis has several incentives to get people to come out and get vaccinated.
“Quite honestly I’m not sure aside from taking people kicking and screaming what we could’ve done to get people vaccinated,” Sweat said.
More than 340,000 people have at least one vaccine dose in Shelby County. A number health officials said that brought us to relaxed pandemic mandates.
A revision to the Shelby County Health Directive, just hours before it went into effect on Saturday, said, along with children under two, those with certain health conditions and people where masks would pose risk to them on the job, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks in Shelby County.
That is, unless, a company is requiring it.
“We return to the pre pandemic way of looking at things and again that is that private businesses, restaurants, organizations, etc. do have the right to administer their property as they see fit,” Mayor Lee Harris said.
The revision follows CDC guidelines. The agency said late last week fully vaccinated people are safe to go maskless in most places.
Shelby County is still half way to herd immunity, but health officials explained herd immunity may mean different things in different populations.
“In different age groups we’re approaching heard immunity,” Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director David Sweat said. “If you’re over 65 years of age in Shelby County the likelihood is most of the people that are your peers are full vaccinated at this point and heard immunity has been achieved.”
The Pipkin Building will remain a city-run vaccination site even after the federal program dismantles.
The FEMA site brought more than 20,000 extra vaccines in to the county which will no longer be here.
In addition, the Faith Baptist site in Bartlett will close on Friday.
“At any time if we get a tremendous uptake in vaccinations we have the ability to flip the switch and build that capacity back up,” Director Gina Sweat said.
Vaccines are now available to anyone 12 years old and up, and at most public sites requires no appointments.
More than 1,800 kids from age 12 to 15 have been vaccinated since Thursday.
