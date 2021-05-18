Stolen dog Smoke reunited with his owner after being taken last week

Great news to report: Smoke has been found!
His owner, Hunter Crisler, says he received a call from a person who found the dog and was able to get Smoke back Tuesday.
The two spent the day playing ball which is Smoke’s favorite activity. The dog was unharmed and his owner couldn’t be happier.
Hunter Crisler said, “Nothing wrong with him at all. I think they took good care of him. He was a little bit lethargic when I first got him but that’s probably just from being on different foods for a few days, that sometimes happens. I think he’s happy so we’re just really stoked to be back playing ball together.”
Crislers’ Cadillac Escalade was stolen along with Smoke off Ridgewood Road.
The vehicle was recovered by Jackson police but it had been completely stripped all the way down to the engine. Hunter and Smoke will now have to return to their homes in Colorado on a plane.
They were in town for a business trip and to visit family and friends.
