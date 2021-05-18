Teen charged in Downtown Memphis carjcking, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed a man during a carjacking back in April.
Memphis Police Department says the 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder to witness perpetration of aggravated robbery and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.
On April 17, police say two suspects walked up to a red Chevy Monte Carlo that was stopped in traffic in Downtown Memphis and held the victims at gunpoint saying “drop it off.”
The driver attempted to drive away when one of the suspects fired a weapon killing the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Dylan Lovell.
Police have not reported an arrested on the second suspect at this time.
