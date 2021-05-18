Tenn. gov. to visit Memphis ahead of I-40 bridge repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is headed to the Bluff City Tuesday to check out the I-40 bridge which remains closed this morning to drivers.
After going a week with no cars crossing, we’ll begin to see some life on the bridge as repairs get underway.
Wednesday, Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling, Kentucky will deliver 11,000 pounds of steel to Memphis for a temporary fix by putting steel plates on both sides of the fractured support beam underneath the bridge.
It could take weeks, possibly months to get the bridge fixed.
Currently, the state of Tennessee is responsible for financing the project, but Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen says he’s already lobbying for federal funds.
“We’ll get together and lobby, make calls, we’ll sign letters,” said Cohen.
Under President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, 10 bridges would receive federal funds.
Cohen says if the bill passes, the I-40 bridge would be a great candidate, considering it is a critical artery for providing millions of goods across the country.
We’ll keep you updated on Lee’s visit so stick with us throughout the day for the latest.
