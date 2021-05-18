Tracking a few more showers and your First Alert to a taste of summer heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow continues to keep clouds and a few showers in the Mid-South. A drier pattern will settle in before the week is over and bring an ample amount of sunshine and a rapid warm up.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a southeast wind at 10 to 15, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
