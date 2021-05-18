UTHSC researchers awarded $4.5M to launch Heart Health Network

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new grant will help treat Tennesseans struggling with weight, smoking or high blood pressure.
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center Researchers won a $4.5 million federal grant to improve Cardiovascular Disease care and outcomes from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
The grant will allow experts to open a Heart Health Network that will identify, develop, and implement patient-centered approaches to improve quality of care and outcomes for people with cardiovascular disease.
“We are delighted to receive this award supporting Dr. Bailey’s work in promoting heart health among Tennessean’s,” said Scott Strome, MD, executive dean of the UTHSC College of Medicine. “These studies – felt locally and with global implications for care – reinforce our focus on being an outward-facing presence to benefit the health care needs of our communities, our state, and the world at large.”
Tennessee was one of four states chosen for the grant.
