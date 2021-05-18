Volunteers invited to paint Vance Ave. Connector in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers are invited to help paint images of notable Memphians along Vance Avenue Saturday.
Volunteers are needed to help paint and stencil images of citizens who made the city what it is today, such as Carla Thomas, Ida B. Wells, Isaac Hayes, and Maurice White, to name a few.
Memphis River Parks Partnership wants to create what it calls the “Vance Ave. Connector,” a clear, engaging and walkable path through downtown to Tom Lee Park.
The community paint day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
