Best Life: How to help with millennial burnout

They’re tech-savvy, open-minded, political, independent, lazy and narcissistic. But research shows millennials are also burnt out! Longer work hours, stagnant pay and increasing debt are just some of the reasons for the burnout. One report found the average baby boomer had to work 306 hours at minimum wage to pay for four years of college. The average millennial had to work 4,459! And expenses like health care add to the financial stress.