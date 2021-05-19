Bluff City events to get Grizzlies fans pumped for the play-in game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a big night for the Bluff City! Your Memphis Grizzlies fight for a chance to get in the playoffs!
Tipoff is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. but there’s plenty to do around town before the game for all you fans.
But beforehand, the Grizzlies are taking over street corners around Memphis.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. the Claw Crew will be on the corner of Sam Cooper and East Parkway. There you can win some Grizz swag and a chance to win tickets to the game.
A Play-In Plaza Party will start at 4:30 p.m. at FedExForum. The party continues on Beale Street where the Grizzline will perform!
And don’t worry, the fun is also inside with live music in the lobby and every fan will get a growl towel!
GO GRIZZ GO!
