‘Build Back AR Bridges’: Ark. officials call for investment in infrastructure repairs

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:57 AM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Elected officials in Arkansas are coming together in West Memphis to highlight the need for repair in infrastructure.

“Build Back AR Bridges” is calling attention to Arkansas’ aging roads and bridges and “economic costs of failing to act.”

This comes as a major artery between Arkansas and Tennessee, the I-40 bridge, shut down last week due to a crack found during a routine inspection.

During the news conference, officials plan to acknowledge bridges they believe are in need of immediate repair and request congressional leaders to pass the American Jobs Plan to invest in the state’s infrastructure.

