Caught on camera: Man smashes window at Popeyes using pipe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect they say broke into multiple fast food restaurants across the Bluff City.
On Sunday, May 16, police responded to a break-in at Popeye’s located in the 2100 blocks of Frayser Boulevard.
Video footage showed the suspect using a pipe to smash the window.
According to officials, the suspect is also responsible for burglaries at Subway and Church’s, both located on Thomas.
Police believe the suspect could be involved in burglaries that happened at Captains D’s and Church’s in Frayser on Tuesday, May 18.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
