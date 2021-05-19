City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for the public’s help finding an 18-year-old they say could be endangered.
MPD issued a City Watch for Aniya Wiley Wednesday. She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 17 at her home on South Parkway E.
Police say when her mother came home from work, Wiley was gone.
She has made threats to harm herself in the past, according to MPD.
Wiley is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with long braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information should call (901) 545-2677.
