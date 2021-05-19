Deputies find marijuana, cash, and 75K rounds of ammunition inside Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in one Shelby County neighborhood were awakened by a lot of gunfire.
Someone called sheriff’s deputies who found ammunition, dozens of guns, spent shell casings, and more than a pound of marijuana in a house on Winter Run Cove. It was pretty scary in a southeast Shelby County neighborhood where shots rang out late Tuesday night.
“It was like about once and then it stopped for a couple of hours and then next two hours kept going,” said Fernanda Perez.
Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who called to the neighborhood found 39 spent shell casings in the backyard of the house.
James Golden lives behind the house.
“Just random shots, just hearing shots. When I came outside, I didn’t see anything,” said Golden.
Golden knows the couple who lives in the house. 38-year-old Joshua Durrett and 35-year-old Alyse Fitzpatrick were both arrested after deputies found a lot more than spent shell casings. According to an affidavit, officers discovered 50 firearms by the back door.
“I knew he had firearms, but I didn’t think it was anything other than that. Everybody collects guns. Yeah that’s a lot,” said Golden.
Deputies also found 75,000 rounds of ammunition, one and a half pounds of marijuana, and almost $2,000 in cash.
Neighbors say that’s not something they would expect in their neighborhood.
“It’s a great neighborhood actually.”
Durrett and Fitzpatrick are charged with reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and firearms charges.
It is not clear why shooting was going on at the house when the arrests were made or if anything was being shot at.
