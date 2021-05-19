DeSoto County vaccination site could be relocated

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccination site in DeSoto County, Mississippi could be leaving the Landers Center.
The Mississippi Department of Public Health is currently looking for a location for an indoor vaccine site, but nothing has been determined at this point.
According to the DeSoto Times, the DeSoto County EMS director says indoor space at the Landers Center isn’t available because of events. Officials have proposed moving the site to the storm shelter in Southaven next to the Southaven Arena.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.