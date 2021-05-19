Dozens of rare Mexican box turtles seized by U.S customs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An illegal shipment of 42 rare Mexican box turtles were seized at the Memphis Port of Entry in Memphis, Tennessee.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Memphis Zoo announced the seizure of the endangered species Wednesday.
Over a dozen turtles were found inside falsely labeled shipments, the release stated.
Mexican box turtles are inhabitants of eastern Mexico within the states of San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Veracruz and are very unlikely to be seen outside of the country.
“Their export from the country has been banned and their presence in the legal pet trade is next to non-existent”, the release stated.
